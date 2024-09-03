Unfortunately we are forced to give you some very sad news: Andrew Greenberg is dead one of the fathers of electronic role-playing games. He was the author, together with Robert Woodhead, of the Wizardry series. whose first chapter, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, was launched way back in 1981. It was one of the first role-playing games for personal computers, as well as one of the most influential ever, both in the West and in Japan, where it was enormously successful and was one of the main sources of inspiration for Japanese role-playing games.

A great story

Wizardry continues to produce sequels and related projects to this day, such as the recent remastered edition of the first game, created by Digital Eclipse.

The one to announce Greenberg’s death was his lifelong friend and colleague, Robert Woodhead, who remembered him with a truly touching phrase, at least for those who know their work: “It is with great sadness that I report the passing of my dear friend, the sorcerer Werdna“. Werdna, for those who don’t know, is the boss of the first Wizardry and takes her name from Andrew himself (it’s his bed backwards).

Another great man who is leaving, in short, in an industry that increasingly tends not to (want to) remember those who founded it, moved only by curiosity and passion, to celebrate ephemeral successes and cover names of no importance.