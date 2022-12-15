Recently, the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where in one scene you can see endless different versions of the spider hero. Thus, fans claim to have found the version of Andrew Garfield, something that has been rumored for a long time.

Like Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, rumors have pointed out that Andrew Garfield would have a cameo in this film. While this has not been confirmed, fans say that in the trailer for the new Sony movie you can see a Spider-Man with a design very similar to that of Peter 3.

After his appearance in No Way Home, fans have demanded the return of Andrew Garfield to this series. Either a third Amazing Spider-Man movie is in development or, as is supposedly going to happen, he’ll have more cameos in the multiverse tapes. We just have to wait.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see the love the public has for Andrew Garfield. However, the idea that Sony or Marvel are willing to go out of their way to get this actor as many times as necessary sounds unlikely. Yes, his participation in No Way Home was good, but it’s not that bad either.

Via: screenrant