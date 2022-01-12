Andrew Garfield is back in the spotlight after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 38-year-old actor has been offering all kinds of interviews and statements to the media, and not all of them are necessarily related to the spider hero. In fact, Garfield He recently revealed that there was a movie that rejected him for “not being handsome enough.”

Talking with Variety, Garfield He said that when you were grieving I was starting out in the acting world I was desperate to be part of the Narnia franchise. Unfortunately, he never got the role he was looking for:

“I remember being very desperate. I auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia and I thought, ‘This could be good, it could be.’ And the brilliant and handsome actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think in the end it was between the two of us and I remember being very obsessed. Then I started teasing my manager and he said, ‘It’s because they don’t consider you handsome enough, Andrew. Ben Barnes is a very talented and handsome man. So looking back, I’m happy with the decision and I think he did an amazing job. “

Having failed this audition, Garfield won a lot of recognition for his participation in The Social Network and subsequently won the hearts of fans for his role as Peter parker in the unintentional duology of The Amazing Spider-Man. Until recently, the community launched a petition aimed at Sony demanding that they launch The Amazing Spider-Man 3, although the chances of this happening are very low.

Editor’s note: I don’t know if I would like to have a third part of The Amazing Spider-Man. The truth is that these movies are not as bad as people make it sound, but I don’t think they are the best of the arachnid either. Maybe a third movie could redeem his version of the hero, but I think No Way Home already did a good job with that.

Via: IGN