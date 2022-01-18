This Monday, January 17, marks exactly one month since the worldwide launch of Spider-Man: no way home and nothing better than keeping abreast of every detail of how it was to bring together the three interpreters of Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, in a single film and what’s more, to involve the first two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fact that Garfield liked very much, as he said and thanked in the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Andrew Garfield denied appearing in Spider-Man: no way home many times. Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home opens up more possibilities for future projects, as well as a consolidation between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Still, so far, everything is to be seen, there are only rumors and hypotheses from fans, who are the most interested in seeing the arachnids in action.

However, this is not crazy, because it is the same statements of the main cast that encourage us to continue dreaming of the multiverse. Andrew Garfield is one of them, who on the Happy Sad Confused podcast confessed his desire to continue being Spiderman alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man No Way Home. Photo: Twitter

Also, in this interview, he took the opportunity to give thanks for the opportunity he was given and that his feelings now depend on it, since he could not be more excited to be Spider-Man again. To this he added what this meant to him.

