Andrew Garfield’s recent interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast has brought news. Among these, he highlights what it meant for him to return as Spiderman in No way home and the good relationship he has formed with Tom Holland Y Tobey Maguire. This leads to thinking about how the actor sees his fellow arachnids.

For Andrew Garfield, coming back as Spiderman helped him a lot with forgiving himself and the character he played.

Let’s remember that a few weeks ago it was known by the sometimes reckless Tom Holland that the boys had a WhatsApp group, that they talk frequently and have a good friendship.

Therefore, perhaps Andrew Garfield’s latest statement has a lot to do with it, because now they are more united than ever. “Having a friendship with Tobey now that I didn’t have so deeply before, which I’m so grateful for. To have a mentor in him and to have a true brotherhood with him and Tom is just wonderful.”

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire disguised their appearance to infiltrate the audience of Spiderman no way home.

What is new is that Andrew sees Tobey as a mentor. We could understand that it is because Maguire is the first Spider-Man, the first to get involved with the character and have more experience in handling the different types of situations on set and fame.

For his part, Tom Holland would be the younger brother whom they can also help and with whom they can have funnier moments, since he is the youngest and retains his childlike soul.

The day Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland were first publicly seen together.

Indeed, most fans hope to see this trio in action a few more times. Who knows if this is the beginning of greater adventures in which we will see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.