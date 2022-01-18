In a final interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the amazing Andrew Garfield revealed a lot about his relationship with his spider brothers: Tom Holland Y Tobey Maguire, the happiness he feels for returning as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the thousands of thanks he owes to the fans, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

No way home recreated Pointing Spiderman meme. Photo: Sony/Marvel

Without leaving aside, what much has been said and is known is that this moment for Andrew allowed him to vindicate himself with his character, which could not have a trilogy like his peers. Garfield did not hesitate to say that it was “healing” to play Peter Parker again and join the skin of Spider-Man.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield Calls for Tom Hardy’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Venom

“It is very moving, I find it deeply moving, because when we started my second Spider-Man movie, it faded . There was a breakdown there. So for me to come back and really have more time to have fun with her, and bring closure to the character, and play and be the version of Spider-Man that I always wanted to become, and being with Tobey and Tom and the rest of everyone in the movie, that was healing Andrew Garfield confessed.

Andrew Garfield in Spiderman: No Way Home. Photo: Marvel Studios

Finally, what was an open secret was confirmed by the actor himself. It was really very frustrating for him to halfway be Spider-Man. Being summoned again for No way home helped him value himself as an artist and interpreter of one of the most beloved superheroes in the world, since in the past he was highly criticized for making The Amazing Spider-Man.