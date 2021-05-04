One of the superhero movies that fans are waiting for this year is undoubtedly Spider-Man: no way home. Each actor, information or detail that appears related to the film, has served to confirm that somehow there are references to the previous cinematic sagas of Spider-Man.

Among all the cast members, the one who spoke clearly about his participation so far is Alfred Molina, who even explained the point at which we will meet again with his Doctor Octopus.

Andrew Garfield and the Spierverse rumor

With the arrival of various characters from the world Spider-Man a No way home, fans are just waiting for the moment Sony confirms the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, actors who at the time wore the arachnid costume. While nothing concrete has been said about it, Garfield has spoken for the first time about this rumor.

In a recent interview with journalist Josh Horowitz, the two discussed the Spiderverse. Not wanting to ‘ruin’ any surprise, the driver asked him to talk about the rumor. The interpreter told him that he was not going to damage anything, “Since no one from the production had contacted him.”

“There is nothing to ruin. Dude, this is so funny. I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is on top of the trend, it’s like people are going crazy over this. I’m always like ‘Guys … guys, guys, guys’ I wish I could talk to everyone and say something to them, but I recommend that they relax before anything else, “he commented.

Garfield’s statements have once again divided fans, while some think that his participation is ruled out with his message; others do not close the possibility of seeing him once again as the hero of Marvel Comics.

With speculation surrounding the film continuing to appear, the truth is that Spider-Man: no way home opens in theaters on December 17 with Tom Holland as the protagonist.