After revealing that “I love you guys” was part of his improvisation on Spiderman no way home, now Andrew Garfield has said that hiding his appearance in the Marvel and Sony film was an experience “Quite stressful, but at the same time fun” . In order to keep the secret, Garfield had to repeatedly lie to the press in order not to spoil the surprise for the fans of Spider-Man.

In an interview with The Wrap, in which he also talked about his leading role in Tick, tick … boom! —Film for which he is nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes — the actor spoke about his return to the arachnid character.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022 online: follow the minute by minute of the expected film and tv event

“It was quite stressful, but also strangely enjoyable.” Garfield noted about the effort he made for months to conceal his appearance on No way home.

Andrew Garfield on Spiderman no way home leak. Photo: Youtube photocapture / ok ok

“It was like this Werewolf game that I played with journalists and people guessing, and it was very funny,” added the Californian, who also confessed in another interview that he had attended the opening night with Tobey Maguire in an undercover way.

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2: what is Universal’s animated film about and where to watch it online?

Similarly, the 38-year-old actor confessed his lack of ability to lie to the various interviewers who repeatedly asked him whether or not he appeared in the third Spiderman film with Tom Holland.

Andrew Garfield in an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Buzzfeed

“There were times when I thought: ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not difficult to do, “he confessed.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: the post-credits scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that was eliminated

What’s next after No way home for Andrew Garfield?

Andrew has told in other interviews, after the premiere of Spiderman no way home, that he is open to finishing the trilogy of The Amazing Spiderman.

Andrew Garfield in Spiderman no way home. Photo: Twitter

“I mean yeah, i’m definitely open to something if it feels right “, He said for Variety, a response similar to the one he gave to other media such as Entertainment Tonight, where he laughed” never say never. “

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: Luka Colucci, Mia’s cousin who surprised fans

It should be noted that fans have already started a virtual campaign for Andrew Garfield to be Spiderman (# MakeTASM3) again, as well as another for the return of Tobey Maguire (# MakeRaimiSpiderMan4).