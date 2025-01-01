The actor premieres ‘Living in the moment’ alongside Florence Pugh, a romantic comedy that is actually a drama about life
The year ends and love begins; or vice versa, the year begins and love ends. Both serve to define ‘Living in the Moment’, Andrew Garfield’s new film with Florence Pugh that premieres on New Year’s Day. One (another)…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Andrew #Garfield #difficult #stories #love #arent #clichés
Leave a Reply