The actor premieres ‘Living in the moment’ alongside Florence Pugh, a romantic comedy that is actually a drama about life



01/01/2025



Updated at 02:49h.





The year ends and love begins; or vice versa, the year begins and love ends. Both serve to define ‘Living in the Moment’, Andrew Garfield’s new film with Florence Pugh that premieres on New Year’s Day. One (another)…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only