There has already been extensive talk about Spiderman no way homeFrom the Marvel and Sony campaign for his Oscar nomination, to his massive success in the face of Morbius’ delay. So what was left pending? An interview with nothing more and nothing less than Andrew Garfield, who confessed that improvised a moving scene from the movie.

The protagonist of The Amazing Spiderman saga broke his silence in front of Variety, to whom he granted an interview in which he revealed several points about his experience in the film.

The return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was one of the most anticipated things in 2021 and for the actor – also the protagonist of Tick, tick … boom! – it was a great achievement to act alongside his fellow arachnids.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Photo: Twitter

“We managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and saying ‘Hi! Bye!” , Garfield expressed about the weight of his role and that of Maguire in No way home.

The experience with the trio of arachnids

Despite the professionalism of the arachnid trio, Andrew confessed that it was “hilarious” the moment the three shared the scene wearing their respective outfits.

Andrew Garfield in Spiderman no way home. Photo: Twitter

“You become a fan and you say: ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all in the suits together and we’re doing the pointing thing!’ Garfield said.

He also explained that it was very emotional to have Amy Pascal, the Sony Pictures producer, on set, because she more than anyone has seen all generations of Spiderman from the beginning.

The emotional and funny improvised dialogue

Andrew Garfield has already confessed his deep love for Spiderman on more than one occasion. For the actor, the character was an important part of his childhood.

In such a way, his excitement at being in front of the veteran Tobey Maguire and the young Tom Holland, caused him to improvise a dialogue in one of the last minutes of the film.

It’s about the scene on the scaffolding, when the three Peter Parkers discuss how to work as a team to defeat the villains.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spiderman no way home. Photo: Twitter

“There is a line that I improvised in the movie , looking [a Maguire y Holland] Y I tell them that I love them . That was just me, loving them, ”Garfield revealed.

