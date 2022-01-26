Before its premiere, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the victim of a bunch of leaks and the vast majority of them turned out to be true. The participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield It is one of the worst kept secrets in the history of MCUthough for garfieldthe idea of ​​lying to everyone he knew was hilarious.

Recently, garfield participated as a guest in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was questioned about some of the things he said and did to keep the secret, even if it was already too late. In Garfield’s own words:

“I lied to people for two good years. I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great. It was fun keeping it a secret. It felt like throwing a surprise party for a group of people that I knew would appreciate it.”

However, there were three people whom garfield He didn’t lie to them, and it was his parents and his brother. But for the rest of us, we had to make do with the leaks that were constantly appearing on the internet.

Now, new rumors suggest that the actor could return to star in a third film of The Amazing Spider-Man, and in fact, Garfield has already said that he would be willing to return as long as a certain condition is met.

Publisher’s note: I couldn’t imagine the pressure Andrew must have felt when everything started to leak, and he had no choice but to lie. Sure, the people at Marvel must have had some pretty strict guidelines in case the actor leaked something by mistake, just like Tom Holland has done countless times in the past.

Via: TheEllenShow