Tape Spider-Man: no way home he was surrounded by various lies told by the actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who did their best to keep the Spider-Verse a secret until the film’s release.

Marvel studios has always been good at keeping secrets of his productions, however, No way home was mainly in charge of Sony, which explains the leak of some images. In an interview with The Wrap, Garfield comments that it was a bit stressful to keep up appearances, but that he always followed Sony’s directions.

Andrew Garfield and the No Way Home Leaks

The actor who plays Peter Parker in the The Amazing Spider-Man movies said of the leaks: “I worked really hard to keep it secret that I was filming in Atlanta. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working really hard here to keep everything a secret, and then a picture of me with Tobey comes out! ‘ And they say: ‘No, no, we’re going to keep it a secret.’ ‘Okay, I’ll keep denying it’ . I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part ”.

The presence of Andrew Garfield was one of the big surprises, since it confirmed the Spider-Verse and allowed the actor to make peace with his version of Spider-Man, so it is believed that Sony would be planning to make The amazing Spider-Man 3.