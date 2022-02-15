He will not get his royal titles back with it, but British Prince Andrew is spared a painful lawsuit. On Tuesday, it emerged that Andrew and Virginia Giuffre had reached a settlement in the lawsuit in which she accused him of repeated sexual abuse.

In their joint statement It does not state what amount Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have agreed, but it does state that Andrew will transfer “a substantial amount” to the foundation with which Giuffre stands up for the rights of victims of abuse. The prince also praises “her courage” and regrets his relations with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased billionaire who was suspected of large-scale abuse of underage girls and human trafficking.

Virigina Giuffre (38) is said to have come into contact with Prince Andrew more than twenty years ago, when she was still a minor, at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his right-hand man Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Giuffre, Andrew forced her to perform sexual acts on several occasions – in London, in New York and on Epstein’s private island in the British Virgin Islands.

Also read: Randy Andy Harms The Firm



It wasn’t until years later that Epstein and Maxwell’s practices came into the open, revealing how they recruited dozens of girls for sex with high-ranking figures. Multimillionaire Epstein committed suicide in his cell before a trial, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and recruiting girls last year.

Not after money

A settlement between Andrew and Giuffre was deemed unlikely because Giuffre and her lawyers had always said that she was not after money, but justice. The first hearings were scheduled in New York in March, but due to the settlement it will probably never be known how things went at the time. What is clear is that Andrew’s reply has always raised doubts; he claimed in a much-discussed interview with the BBC that he can’t sweat, in response to Giuffre’s story of hanging around her in a club, sweating.

The lawsuit was such a damaging issue for the British royal family that in January Queen Elizabeth stripped her 61-year-old son of his royal and military titles. The royal family declined to comment on the settlement on Tuesday.