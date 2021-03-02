In just a few months and coinciding with the change of government in the White House, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, went from being the favorite counterpart of the Democrats facing then-President Donald Trump in the management of the pandemic and a possible presidential future, a leader jailed in his state for accusations of making up the deaths due to the outbreak and three complaints of sexual harassment.

As Trump stumbled in his response to Covid-19, Cuomo’s daily press conferences on the health crisis captivated not only New Yorkers – it reached up to 87% of popularity -, but to all the Americans who looked for a guide in the middle of the chaotic handling of the president.

In fact, led him to win an Emmy award last November and to publish a leadership manual based on their experience to face the coronavirus crisis.

A sign in Albany, New York, calling for Cuomo’s resignation. AFP photo

But, after being praised by his co-religionists and reaching the top with presidential aspirations, Cuomo stumbled on his own management: New York attorney general, Democrat Letitia James, lor accused in January of making up the numbers of deaths in nursing homes, by discounting the residents who, given their severity, had been transferred to hospitals, where they finally died.

More than 15,000 people died in those institutions, although a count at the end of January only included 8,500, according to that version.

“Who cares if they died in the hospital or in the nursing home? They died,” he defended himself then.

A few weeks later, the diary The Washington Post revealed that his secretary, Melissa De Rosa, privately confessed to some state legislators that they withheld nursing home data because they feared that Trump would use that information to open a “politically motivated” federal investigation.

Knowing the leak, Cuomo called the state congressmen to ask for their silence.or, something that Democratic legislator Rom Kim decided to denounce, stating that the governor threatened to end his career if he did not.

“I can destroy you,” Cuomo warned Kim, “he said,” in the course of a phone call.

Kim’s testimony was joined by those of other Democratic and Republican legislators, who asked to initiate an investigation into what happened and withdraw the emergency powers granted during the pandemic.

Three of the women who denounced Andrew Cuomo.

To this delicate situation, a cataract of accusations of sexual harassment was added last week.

The last of them, was known in these hours, after the Democratic leader will formally enable the investigation of two similar complaints by former employees.

The young Anna ruch, 33, who, unlike the previous complainants, was never his collaborator, told the newspaper The New York Times that Cuomo asked her, at a wedding in 2019, if I could kiss her, after she pushed her hand that he had put her on the small of her back.

Rauch’s public complaint joins that of de Charlotte bennett, a former Cuomo collaborator who said he had sexually harassed her last year, and Cuomo’s Lindsey boylan, a former adviser who described unwanted physical contact by the governor.

The governor formally authorized him to be investigated for the accusations. The state attorney general said Cuomo’s office granted her written authorization to conduct an independent investigation.

“This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly as the Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously“James said in a statement, in which he indicated that the results of the investigation will be” disclosed in a public report. “

Cuomo said Sunday that he “sincerely regrets” that your conduct has been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirting”, while denying having incurred in any inappropriate conduct or proposal.

To conduct that investigation, he initially chose a former federal judge, but senior figures in his party said that did not ensure transparency for having worked for a long time with someone close to him.

“There must be an independent investigation, not led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the Attorney General’s office,” tweeted young Democratic congressional star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Meanwhile, the mayor of New York City, Democrat Bill de Blasio, rejected the governor’s apology.

“That’s not an apology. It sounds like he was saying, ‘I was kidding.’ Sexual harassment is not fun. It is something serious“said De Blasio, Cuomo’s longtime rival.

One member of a group of female MPs in the New York State Legislature, which fights sexual harassment, called Cuomo’s comments “insulting.”

New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou. AP Photo

“He does not assume any responsibility. There is no reason to think that he will not repeat this behavior.” Riya Pasarell said.

However, except for the progressive wing of the party, who never sympathized with Cuomo, few Democrats have so far openly condemned the governor, sWell, they didn’t come to his defense either.

Only the two Democratic senators from New York publicly endorsed James’s fledgling investigation into the sexual harassment allegations, while New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the allegations yesterday. as “deeply disturbing”.

From the White House, President Joe Biden, a former ally of the governor, also supported the investigation of the New York Prosecutor’s Office.

“The opinion of the president has been consistent and clear”Presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki said yesterday when asked about Cuomo. “Every woman who comes forward must be treated with dignity and respect.”

Cuomo, the 63-year-old son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, is in the middle of his third four-year term at the head of the fourth most populous state in the country. While he was expected to seek re-election next year, these scandals threaten to end his political career.