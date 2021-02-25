Governor Andrew Cuomo, this Wednesday at the inauguration of a macro vaccination center in Queens (New York). POOL / Reuters

The Governor of New York State, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, has gone from hero to villain in the pandemic so far. The accusations of sexual harassment by a former adviser, this Wednesday, add to the political storm unleashed in its own ranks by the concealment of data about the death of inmates in residences by covid-19, a case that is in the hands of justice and that it has the most progressive wing of the party firing friendly fire at will.

All against Cuomo, it seems to be the watchword; but above all yours. For anyone who was seen as a communication model in the first wave of the pandemic, with daily televised press conferences that earned him an Emmy award, everything now turns against him. Cuomo (New York, 63 years old) even wrote a book about his effective emergency management; Despite himself, he continues to run rivers of ink.

Lindsey Boylan, former economic adviser – and current candidate to preside over the borough of Manhattan – revealed new details on Wednesday about the alleged harassment suffered during the four years she worked for the governor, and that he has denied. In a letter on the portal Medium, Boylan detailed episodes as an invitation to play strip poker on the part of the politician when in 2017 they both flew “in their plane, paid with taxpayer taxes” and, in the presence of other collaborators and an escort, Cuomo immobilized her with his knees, sitting in front of her, proposing that she play this type of poker that forces the loser to take off his clothes. On another occasion, in 2018, Boylan claims that Cuomo kissed her on the lips when they were alone in his office. At the end of that year, he submitted his resignation.

The witnesses to the invitation to strip poker They assured this Wednesday, through the governor’s press secretary, that that scene never happened. Cuomo himself, Italian-American, in his third consecutive term as governor, has already rejected Boylan’s accusations when in December, via Twitter, he revealed the harassment. “Women have the right to express their opinion,” Cuomo settled then, underlining that his former adviser’s tweets did not match reality. Much more blunt was his press officer on Wednesday: “The accusations of Mrs. Boylan are simply false.”

Although the alleged harassment may divert attention from what is actually a great political row, with the most progressive sector of the Democrats attacking him for months – as an advance party of an eventual struggle for the national reins of the party -, it only adds more mud splashing Cuomo in the last few weeks. In January, the chain resignation of a dozen senior officials from the Department of Public Health revealed their peculiar emergency management methods, rejecting existing protocols, approved by experts, to apply their own vaccination model, while at the same time publicly disavowed their criteria. Then the case of the residences exploded, after confirming that the State of New York had lied about the real number of deaths from covid-19. Cuomo himself was forced to admit that the death toll rises to about 15,000, instead of the 8,000 that his Administration insisted on declaring for months.

Threat of ‘impeachment’

The concealment of data, which has prompted an investigation by the federal prosecutor for the eastern district of New York and the FBI, put Cuomo definitively in the trigger of his co-religionists, who had already been questioning his omnimous power, tiled by the media glare, with initiatives more social legislation, such as a bill to tax billionaires for the benefit of the sectors most disadvantaged by the pandemic.

But with the case of nursing homes, Albany, the capital of New York and the seat of the State Capitol, has gone in a second from being a nondescript place to becoming the eye of a political hurricane: by land, sea and air, its companions they go for him. Lawmakers have petitioned to withdraw Cuomo from the emergency powers they gave him to manage the pandemic, with some proposing to subject him to a impeachment. The two factions of the party are faithfully represented in the contest: the bunker of the establishment opposite the renovation (or the left).

Legislator Rom T. Kim, who defines himself as “delegate of Bernie [Sanders]”On Twitter and that he lost an uncle in a residence because of the covid. And as a striker, he also took the worst part in the confrontation. Cuomo allegedly threatened to destroy his career if he continued to insist that he be held accountable, Kim said last week. In the argument of sandersist highlights the complaint that Cuomo shielded the owners of nursing homes to exempt them from responsibility, while placing the burden of blame on the nursing home workers.

Prominent representatives of the Democratic progressive wing have been doing hand in hand in recent days with the mayor of the city, also a Democrat Bill de Blasio, an inveterate rival of Cuomo. The antagonism between the two has been highlighted in the management of the pandemic, with antithetical measures – for example, those related to the closure of establishments or schools to avoid infections – that go so far as to use two different metrics to calculate prevalence of the virus, which makes any balance crazy. But the tip of the iceberg, now red-hot, of the fight hides a tidal wave in the background, or a tsunami if you will, “the fight to the death for the soul of the Democratic party,” as defined by an active progressive militant from New York protected by anonymity.

It is more than an amendment to the executive management of the governor, who since last March controls decisions on confinements or administration of vaccines. What is subtly intuited at the national level has emerged in New York. The gubernatorial elections next year and to which Cuomo, in principle, will attend – waiting to jump into the national political arena, some point out – are seen as the catalyst for change in the Democratic party. Progressive groups like the Working Families Party will fight for renewal, as the residency scandal, and alleged long-standing harassment, loom like a slab over Cuomo’s political future.

