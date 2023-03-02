Today the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) has summoned the media for a press conference in which Andreu Camps, general secretary of the RFEF, and Luis Medina Cantalejo, President of the Technical Committee of Referees ( CTA).
This press conference took place in the Luis Aragonés room located in the Ciudad Del Fútbol de Las Rozas this noon, at 2:00 p.m. this appearance before the media began due to the agitation that arose from the Negreira Case.
All the referees of the First and Second Division, the referees of the Women’s Professional League, as well as all the assistants and VAR referees of the three categories had been invited to this press conference. Likewise, ex-referees of Spanish football were also invited.
Medina Cantalejo, when taking the floor, regretted everything that had happened: “We are facing one of the saddest days, or perhaps the saddest, of Spanish arbitration.” Andreu Camps also added that in the Negreira Case there is an arbitrator who did not collaborate in the investigations: “An arbitrator has not contributed to the internal investigation. He has not provided the requested information”, something to which Medina Cantalejo later insisted again : “All the referees answered the questionnaire the next day answering all the questions we raised. All except one; that one was called and told what was happening and to this day he has not answered a request from the Federation”.
He also added that the CTA has been totally cooperative from the first moment they found out about the Negreira Case: “Integrity asked us for information about it and we worked to provide it. As soon as I found out about this information, I summoned the entire arbitration staff via online to make it known,” he said. And he wants the honesty of Spanish arbitration not to be doubted: “There is not a single proof, not a single piece of evidence, that an arbitrator has been dishonest. There are things attributable to people who were once in this house, the damage has already It’s done and the stain remains there -while pointing to his chest- “But we will continue working and directing the games. I’m not corrupt. You, the referees, are not corrupt. What has happened is a shame and it must be cleaned with the honesty that you have shown for so many years”.
The Andalusian was asked if he had ever doubted the honesty of Enríquez Negreira when he was in the CTA, answering the following: “I have been active for many years. Also in the technical direction and in the VAR. If someone had had suspicion of that, Sánchez Arminio would have put him on the street immediately. We will be bad, good or regular but we will never do something like that.”
“I put my hand in the fire for Sánchez Arminio. Yes, I would. He has been the president of many referees. I have spoken with him and he is very annoyed. It was his responsibility to make this man vice president. We want there to be no doubt. This is not caused by us,” he concluded.
