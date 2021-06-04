Albacete has already got to work to make the squad for the 2021/2022 season, a course that the La Mancha team faces in 1RFEF and with a wide renewal of staff.

The new sports director of the La Mancha entity, Alfonso Serrano is already beginning to take the first steps in search of reinforcements and two names are on his agenda.

On the one hand, it’s about Andreu Arasa, U23 attacking player trained in the quarries of Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Mallorca who has had a great season at Atlético Sanluqueño, according to cazurreando.com.

On the other hand, Albacete also has a player in their orbit to improve their scoring performance, such as Jordi Sánchez, a forward who has played for Castellón and UCAM in Murcia this season. The footballer is 27 years old, he was a member of the Numancia ranks and played on loan at Valencia Mestalla in the 2019-2020 season. He has gone through several Catalan teams, including Badalona, ​​with which he made his debut in Second B in the 2012-2013 season.

In this way, the La Mancha team is already beginning to move to initiate a profound renewal of the squad and be a team to take into account next season in the bronze category.