Max Verstappen in 2021 for the first time in his career he became world champion in F1 managing to beat the duo formed by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, that is the most successful driver in the history of the category – numbers in hand – and the team capable of conquering all titles awarded in the turbo-hybrid era with the exception of the 2021 drivers title, won at the photo finish by the Dutch Red Bull.

Verstappen will race with great pride with the number 1 and has declared that after the conquest of the world championship everything that will come in the future in terms of results in his eyes will be a “Bonus”. Second Mario Andretti the 1997 class will now be able to be even more effective and brilliant on the track without the pressure felt by being in search of the first world title of his career. “What I say I express based on my personal experience – declared Andretti interviewed by the newspaper racingnews365.com – and once you manage to reach a goal of this magnitude then you run in a much more relaxed and at the same time with great awareness. Everything gets easier and rosier once you become world champion. He will not lack motivation, because it will repeat itself, that is the feeling that pushes you to continue, but I am sure that Verstappen will be at ‘peace’ with himself now “.

In addition, according to Andretti the Dutchman will benefit from a greater respect towards him from colleagues and insiders now that he has engraved his name in the F1 roll of honor: “Verstappen has not only consecrated himself in the eyes of fans and fans, but being world champion triggers respect for you even on the part of your opponents. Whether they prove it or not, Verstappen will be more respected in 2022 ”.