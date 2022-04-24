“We need 45 races to get Ferrari back”he thundered Max Verstappen two weeks ago after the knockout in Melbourne, the second of the season. When he reaches the finish line, however, the Dutchman in this 2022 has always won in Saudi Arabia and Imola, even in the Sprint. There were 34 points up for grabs this weekend and the reigning world champion won them all by also signing the fastest lap. Leclerc took home 13 instead, because he exaggerated in an attempt to attack Perez in the final fight for the second position and ended up spinning at the Variante Alta. A certain third position turned into a final sixth, with thrills after a slight contact against the barriers that made it necessary to replace the front wing.

Leclerc has climbed to 84 points in the drivers’ standings, now Verstappen is closer to 59, at -25, an exact race. Mario Andretti up Twitter the Red Bull driver praised: “Today Max Verstappen clearly demonstrated why he is the World Champion. Purely fast and no mistakes “.