Green light with reservations

The world of Formula 1 is experiencing with growing tension the announcement made in recent days by the FIA: the international federation has in fact given green light for the Andretti Global team’s candidacy for a possible entry as 11th team in Formula 1 in the next years. That of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was one forced choice, given that there were no concrete reasons that could lead to a motivated refusal by the American consortium, which furthermore enjoys the support of the American giant General Motors. Now, however, the ball is in the hands of FOM and the teams, who for months have expressed themselves almost unanimously against the advent of the most famous family in American motorsport in the Circus.

The problem, as almost always when it comes to Formula 1, is economic nature. The leader of the ‘anti-Andretti’ seems to be the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, but his historic antagonist, Christian Horner, also supports him in this battle. “At the moment there are only two teams that agree [all’ingresso di Andretti] – the Red Bull boss recently declared – one is Andretti’s partner in IndyCar [la McLaren] and the other perhaps will provide them with the engine [Alpine], so obviously they will support him. But I believe that for the other eight it will be a matter of understanding whether the percentage of the prize money on which the 10 teams currently depend will be their responsibility”.

Would like to see them on the grid! More cars is good for F1 & young drivers. Told by one TP that existing teams would lose $11 million per year by slicing the pie 11 ways. If Andretti are willing to put in the $600 million to compensate the teams, that covers them for 5 years🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/tLi1G9MIEO — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 3, 2023

600 million on the table

The point that the teams are making is clear: it is easy for the FIA ​​to give the OK, because it is us and not them who are losing money. It’s no mystery that the teams have been pushing for a long time to significantly increase the entry fee for the championship. The goal is to go from the current $200 million to 600. A very interesting revelation came from the former Indian driver via Twitter Karun Chandhokwho today is a popular television commentator for Sky Sports UK. “One of the team principals told me that Existing teams would lose $11 million a year if they split the pie into 11 pieces. If Andretti is willing to pay $600 million to compensate the teams, it will give them coverage for five years“, Chandhok wrote.

However, for the moment this figure does not represent anything official, but is a simple proposal which will then have to be concretely evaluated by the parties involved and, possibly, approved. In the background of this discussion there is also the theme of the renewal of the Concordat Pact. The current Concorde Agreement will expire at the end of the 2025 season. Negotiations between Liberty Media and the FIA ​​are expected to begin shortly and it is likely that the ‘Andretti case’ will be one of the main topics of discussion. The last step towards F1 for the American team risks being the most complex to take.