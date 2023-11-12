Andretti, dig at Haas

Formula 1 is increasingly looking to the United States, and this is certainly a plus point for the family’s request Andretti regarding entry into the Circus starting from the 2025 season. The candidacy, already approved by the FIA, will be examined by the FOM, with which commercial agreements must be found which represent the real obstacle for Big Foot and son Michael. The latter, always confident about the success of the negotiation but sometimes irritated by the attitude of the Circus, pushes on the “stars and stripes” DNA that his team would have.

A DNA that, at least looking at the property, should also have the Haaswhich however has bases scattered throughout the world: not only in Kannapolis (in North Carolina), but also in England (Banbury, Oxford) and in Italy (where it has a hub in Maranello by virtue of its strong links with Ferrari). Andretti underlines the difference between a Haas forced to rely on other partners outside the United States and an Andretti team that would instead be entirely made in USA with the help of giants such as General Motors and Cadillac.

Andretti’s words

“They had no infrastructure, they can’t build their own machine. We have to build our own car, and it is a huge undertaking“, these are his words to Bloomberg Originals. “In IndyCar you buy the car and you’re good to go, whereas in F1 you literally have to build it from scratch and I want to build it all American. I think of a real US team: an American pilot (almost certainly Colton Herta, ed.)a car built here in the USA and an American engine“.

“We’re not there yet, but we think we have a fantastic plan. We have the support of General Motors and Cadillac, which is huge. I believe we have all the ingredients to be a competitive team one day: hopefully we can come to terms with Formula 1 to be able to compete there. If we can get into it, it will be a great thing for the sport. What if the FOM says no? I would be disappointed, yes, but I wouldn’t give up, we would find a solution“.