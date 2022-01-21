The turning on of the green light on the season 2022 it is getting closer and closer, but the wait for this event does nothing but increase the curiosity and general expectations of fans about the world to come. In this case, thanks to the numerous changes to the technical regulations, the biggest question mark generated by the fans focuses on the name of the pilot who will be able to better interpret the changes, taking advantage of this singular circumstance to be able to take the opportunity to make his own leap of quality.

Among the various opinions that emerged a couple of months after the start of the challenges on the track, one of the most interesting reported the signature of Mario Andretti, world champion in 1978. The Italian-American, interviewed by racingnews365.com, in fact, indicated some riders who could make the difference in the next championship, also based on how much they managed to demonstrate in 2021: “I think that Lando Norris and in the conditions of being able to be a force to be taken into consideration, as well as Carlos Sainz; for what he managed to demonstrate in Ferrari, he too could be a protagonist. On top of that, I think it put pressure on Charles Leclerc, making him a little nervous on occasion, and you could see it. Also Daniel Ricciardo showed an enormous ability to express himself at his best with a top team“, he said Big Foot, who therefore believes in the rebirth ofHoney Badger.

Outside of these names, the 81-year-old from Motovun also stressed the enormous potential of top-ranked teams, themselves rich in talent regardless of who will play the leading role: “All in all – he added – the top teams are really well supplied. If it’s not one, it could be the other. In any case, you can go up and down the whole grid so there is always something interesting to watch. There is truly an incredible level of talent out there, no doubt. At this time, the Formula 1 is as rich as ever“. In conclusion, confirming what has been pointed out, Andretti also focused on three other protagonists of the Circus who could reserve surprises: “Everyone expects Williams to make it back – he analyzed – and I am happy to see a new opportunity granted to Alex Albon. We will then see what Alpine will do with Esteban Ocon, who is certainly not afraid of Fernando Alonso. There are so many variations, and the performance of the Pierre Gasly during the season, which was really brilliant ”.