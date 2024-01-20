by VALERIO BARRETTA

Andretti, you need the engine

When the agreement between expired Renault And Andretti for the supply of power units in view of the Americans' debut in Formula 1, it was thought that the family of Big Foot should knock on other doors to have its own engine, in the hope that the dialogues with the FOM regarding the commercial agreements would be successful.

Renault had said it was no longer interested in supplying the power unit to the so far embryonic Andretti team. The words of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem (“Andretti will have one engine“) have, however, reopened the doors to this agreement.

Famin's words

Alpine interim team principal Bruno Famin explained to Motorsport Week as “the contract was completely dependent on being able to get into Formula 1, and they didn't get that at the time. At the moment everything is suspended because of the trial (entry into F1, ed.) it went on longer than expected and the preliminary agreement expired. But we would be happy to sit at the table with Andretti to find a common solution“. Therefore, the ball is in the court of FOM: if they gave the OK to Andretti, every scenario would reopen. And Renault would be the number one suspect to supply the power unit.

Ben Sulayem reminded the French that they could not deny Andretti an engine. If the Americans entered Formula 1, it would be one of Renault and Honda (which will power Alpine and Aston Martin respectively) that would have to act as supplier while waiting for 2028, the year for which General Motors announced it would enter the Circus with the Cadillac brand.