After months of considerations and evaluations, Formula 1 has made its choice, deciding not to give the green light to Andretti for a possible entry on the grid before 2028, the date in which GM could potentially make its official debut in the top series in open wheels with a Power Unit of its own production.

A decision that the championship leaders justified by explaining how the possible entry of Andretti in the current conditions would not guarantee any concrete value to the category. Indeed, F1's opinion is that Andretti itself would benefit from a possible entry, which would thus enjoy the popularity of the series.

Andretti was criticized for wanting to debut with a customer Power Unit supplied by Renault, given that in the early years there would have been no active involvement on the part of GM, other than rebranding the unit supplied by the French company.

The collaboration with the American giant was one of the great points in favor put on the table by Andretti, but it was not enough to convince Formula 1 in the short term. The doors remained open for 2028 due to GM's involvement, but it is clear that the American team was aiming for an early entry, in 2025, or in the worst case scenario in 2026, at the same time as the regulatory change. There was in fact trust on the part of the team, especially for the elements provided to accompany the request, such as the financing available and the link with GM. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that Andretti could also count on the financial support of Guggenheim Partners, which currently supports the company in IndyCar and Formula E, where it has also become the team's main sponsor to symbolize its deep bond.

It is no coincidence that behind the scenes Andretti had already started recruiting engineers who could support the project, with various expansion plans ready on the table should Formula 1 give its approval to take part in the championship.

However, the Power Unit issue is linked to other reasons that pushed Formula 1 to reject the entry request. The leaders of the series have in fact highlighted how Andretti has never faced a technical challenge of this magnitude and doing so with a customer engine, supplied by Renault, has led Liberty Media to believe that this project will not be competitive in the first years, which is why which would not represent added value to the championship.

However, in a short statement released in response to F1's announcement, the team denied the notion that it would not be competitive. “Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information that Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagrees with its contents.”

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsport organizations committed to bringing a truly American team into F1, capable of competing with the best in the world.”

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made in developing a highly competitive car and Power Unit, with an experienced team behind us. Our work continues apace. Andretti Cadillac would also like to recognize and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”

Before the official press release, even Mario Andretti, winner of the Formula 1 world championship in 1978, had let his disappointment shine through: “I am devastated. I won't say anything else because I can't find any other words other than devastated”.