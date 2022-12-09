As we get closer to the pre-season tests in Valencia, scheduled from 13 to 16 December, fewer and fewer teams have yet to present their single-seaters in view of the season 9. One of the last to leave this special list was the team Avalanche Andrettiwhich unveiled the look of its single-seater, the first of the Gen3 era, together with the drivers who will take to the track in 2022-2023: the confirmed Jake Dennis and the new entry consisting of Andre Lottererthree times winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and ready for his fifth season in the top category of electric single-seaters.

The main objective of the US team will be to further improve the performance of the last championship, closed at 6th place in manufacturers, doing so with the support of a new level technical partner such as Porscheand with a red-black livery: “I can’t wait to start my third season with Avalanche Andretti Formula E – declared the Briton Dennis – season nine brings with it many changes, and updating as quickly as possible will allow us to excel in the field. Everyone starts on an equal footing and the new circuits on the calendar will also be a challenge for everyone. I can’t wait to get started and work with my new teammate to get us ahead of everyone.”

The presentation of the car increased Lotterer’s competitive spirit, who commented on the new single-seater and his desire to start another challenge in his career as follows: “Joining Avalanche Andretti Formula E it’s an exciting start for an already exciting Formula E season, with new changes and new circuits – added Lotterer, in his first year in Andretti after the experience in TAG Heuer Porsche – I am looking forward to working with the team and with Jake to take podiums and victories this season, taking the team back to the top. I’ve already enjoyed working with the team during the off season so I can’t wait to get started”.

Finally, the words of the President and CEO of the American team could not be missing, Michael Andretti: “We are really excited to see what next year has in store for the Andretti Formula E Avalanche. We are entering our ninth season and with each passing year in the World Championship it becomes more and more competitive. We are proud to once again display the Avalanche colors and are delighted to welcome Andre to the team alongside Jake as we enter the Gen3 era.”