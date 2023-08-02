Green light in sight

The green light hasn’t arrived yet, but in the Andretti house we now think as if the green light from the FIA ​​had already been there. The Andretti-Cadillac team, led by Michael Andretti, is ready to enter Formula 1, possibly as early as the 2025 season, as the 11th team. The skepticism and perplexities of the 10 existing teams do not seem to disturb the sleep of the family that is the symbol of American motorsport par excellence. The long climb towards the Circus, which began a few years ago with the (failed) attempt to take over control of Sauber, finally seems destined to end positively.

American pride

Andretti’s plan is clear: build the first truly American Formula 1 team. A challenge against Haas, which has been representing the USA since 2016 but which builds its car in Europe and is closely linked to Ferrari. “I am constantly updated by our project managers – declared Andretti to the site Speed ​​Week, who questioned him about the progress of the F1 project – everything is proceeding according to schedule construction of the new headquarters in Fishers, Indiana. We hope to move from the old location by the end of 2024″.

New headquarters

“The investment is really huge – added the American manager again – and we want to establish our projects there for North America and for the Formula 1 team. Our first car will be built in Europe, but then we will build them in Indiana. We will have the first Formula 1 car built in the United States“. If the official ok really arrives, much of the credit will go to partnership with Cadillac, which in a nutshell means the support of General Motors. The president of the FIA ​​himself, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, had recently clearly admitted that it would make no sense for the federation to close its doors in the face of the Detroit giant.

Renault support

At least at the beginning, however, it now appears very probable that Andretti will receive support from Renault, thus becoming a customer of the Losanga manufacturer in terms of power units at the time of his entry onto the grid. It’s about a useful and important partnershipespecially if actually the first season of the new team was that of 2025, therefore prior to the introduction of the new engines. “I am optimistic – Andretti declared again regarding the green light from the FIA ​​– I hope that the federation will clarify in the coming weeks. In any case, we are preparing at full speed. We currently have 25 employees and the number is constantly growing“.