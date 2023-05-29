Master of F1

In Munich Max Verstappen hit his yesterday second career success in the Principality GP, his fourth in the first six GPs this season. There are still another 16 races to go at the end of this championship, but there are very few who question Verstappen’s possibility of hitting his mark this year third consecutive world title at just 25 years old. The Red Bull champion is the absolute master of F1, but in recent years he has hinted that he is also very fascinated by other motor categories extraneous to the Circus, starting from endurance.

Look to other worlds

Just like his rival and friend Fernando Alonso, Verstappen is a fan of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one of his long-term plans is to race and win the French classic, as well as the 24 Hours of Daytona, two iconic events that Alonso himself managed to make his own in his two-year absence from the Circus. However, during his endless career, Alonso also attempted to triumph in the other race that makes up the motorsport Triple Crown: the Indianapolis 500. The Asturian took part in the iconic American race three times, battling for the win in 2017, before a retirement sidelined him.

Idea Indy 500

Compared to the Indy 500, whose 107th edition took place yesterday with Josef Newgarden’s spectacular sprint victory, Verstappen has always been more skeptical. The reigning Circus champion has repeatedly said he is a fan of that race, but of don’t be tempted to take part in it, also due to the great danger that oval racing intrinsically has. From America, however, there are those who are ready to use all their persuasive power to drag the Red Bull star into what Americans consider “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Andretti’s ‘mission’

Interviewed by Dutch TV Ziggo Sports was the ‘legend of two worlds’, Mario Andrettito declare that he intends to bring Verstappen to the USA after he becomes the most successful driver ever in F1: “One of these days I will talk to Max Verstappen to tell him, dafter he has won eight world championshipsto come here (to America) and win the Indy 500″. To the doubts of the Dutch interviewer, who wondered how Andretti could convince Verstappen to run in the Indiana basin, ‘Bigfoot’ replied with confidence: “I will convince him“.