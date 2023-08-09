Chaos in Alpine

The decision taken by theAlpine on the eve of the last Belgian Grand Prix, with the French team sacking three of its most important men in one fell swoop, moreover a few days after the changing of the guard in the role of Chief Executive Officer following the departure of Laurent Rossi: the house of Enstone, in fact, has footed the Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, doing the same with the historian Sporting Director Alan Permane and with the Technical Director Pat Fry, the latter intended for Williams. A very drastic move, also taken during the current season, which has generated quite a few controversies and disputes.

Choices not shared by the former Renaults

Among these, the very harsh ones expressed by Denis Chievierformer Engine Manager at Renault a RMC Sports: “I see a team where, given that things don’t work out, a political game has begun with people who are continually interested in defending their little ones personal interests“. Very annoyed, always among the former Renault men, too René Arnouxdriver of the transalpine team from 1979 to 1982: “There’s nothing worse than something like this during a season where you aim for the best.”

Szafnauer: Harsh comments from the riders

With regard to the departure of Szafnauer, who will not be able to find an agreement with other teams until 2025, other drivers have joined Fernando Alonso’s line of thought. Among them, another ex like Olivier Panis: “For me Otmar Szafnauer it’s not a big loss – underlined the winner of the 1996 Monaco GP – these guys get fired by big teams, but then the other teams bring them back”. On the other hand, the comments of two Team Principals such as Christian Horner and Mike Krackthe latter taking over from Szafnauer in Aston Martin: “We certainly lose two respected personalities in the paddock, but I don’t think we will lose them – said the Luxembourg manager also referring to Permane – maybe it’s just a short break“.

From Alpine to the new Andretti

A stop that, at least for Szafnauer, could be interrupted in the event of the team’s arrival in F1 Andretti-Cadillac, who according to the latest rumors would be aiming for the American to start his own adventure in the Circus. Always on the removal of Szafnauer, Chievrier has raised other doubts: “Why did they hire him a year and a half ago?”he wonders. “There was also the disastrous departure of Oscar Piastri, demonstrating that something was wrong in the team and that the insiders had noticed it. So there have been recruiting errors, people not reaching the required level. From experience, what makes good teams are good leaders at various levels.”