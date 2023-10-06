Entry into F1, Minardi supports Andretti

Mario Andretti and his son Michael have been a few days closer to entering Formula 1. The family of Big Foot he in fact obtained the OK from the FIA ​​to compete in F1, but as is known the biggest obstacle was not that of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, with whom the family has always had excellent relations. The real enemy is called FOM, and therefore Liberty Media, the holders of the commercial rights of the Circus.

Without the approval of the Americans, Andretti cannot compete in F1. And it’s an ok that isn’t a given at all. At the basis of the FOM’s veto is the revenue issue: by dividing the pie by 11, the teams currently in the championship would have 11 million dollars less per year from TV rights, prizes and sponsors. And it is no coincidence that – with a few exceptions – the teams have rejected Andretti or led the American family back to more lenient advice (for example, buying an already existing team).

Minardi’s words

According to Gian Carlo Minardiwho lived through the last seasons in which Formula 1 opened up to the “little ones”, Andretti deserves more credit: “I find the Federation’s decision absolutely correct, especially when a team complies with all the numerous and severe requirements required. I struggle to understand all this obstructionism from Liberty Media and the current teams. It doesn’t say anywhere that those who are already an active part of the World Cup must necessarily receive the bonuses. These must be conquered on the field“.

“Let’s not forget that in the ’90s there were far more teams registered than the current ten or 11. To get into the top-10 of the constructors’ ranking you had to fight and invest. The Minardi Team has always earned access to television rights on the field. When we entered the world championship back in 1985 we fought to earn the right to remain in Formula 1. Andretti’s entry, among other things, will guarantee two more seats. From this whole operation I see only positive aspects, including an increase in the fight on the track to gain precious points“.