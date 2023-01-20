In the next two months there Andretti family could once again write a historic page in the world of motorsport and Formula 1. This, broadly speaking, should be the deadline to understand if the attempt by Michael Andretti and all of Andretti Autosport to enter the Circus as 11th team it may or may not be successful. The commitment that the symbolic family of American motorsport is putting into this negotiation has been known for at least a year, but perhaps the decisive push has come in recent weeks, with the announcement of support for the project by Cadillac and, therefore, by the group General Motors. A move that has shaken the arguments of the main opponents of the project, above all the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Talking to the Italian magazine Autosprint, was the father of Michael, the legendary Mario Andretti, he describe what the current situation of the project. In fact, Andretti is continuing to work for a landing in the season 2026 as if the OK from FIA and F1 had already arrived. “We are continuing to structure the team day by day, as if there was already the green light from the federation – declared the 1978 world champion – a program like this is very complex, so we have to keep moving, even if not at full speed. To put key names under contract we need certainties, so from this point of view we are still on standby“.

But the battle to get Andretti into F1 or not is also and above all policy. In this sense FIA ​​and teams are clearly on opposite sides of the table. The teams do not want to risk seeing their income diluted by seating an eleventh diner at the table. Conversely, the federation wants to broaden the field of participants and – more cynically – show Liberty Media who is pulling the strings. It is no coincidence that the federal president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, and among the major supporters of the American team’s candidacy. This was confirmed by Andretti himself, who also revealed some interesting background stories regarding the partnership with Cadillac.

“Let’s say that we could reasonably have an answer within a couple of months – the thought of Piedone – but it is also true that, at this point, every day counts. Let’s wait and see, but we are now in the decisive phase. Ben Sulayem? He supported us from the first moment – added Andretti again, adding fuel to the fire of the FIA-F1 opposition – he was the one who advised us to find a partnership with a major manufacturer to give more strength, bite and depth to our program. From there, the union with Cadillac was born, which means a common purpose with General Motors“. In about 60 days we will know if this bond was enough to break the wall built by the already existing teams.