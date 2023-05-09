A new US team

Formula 1 and the United States: even the last stage of the world championship held in Miami was the perfect opportunity to underline the great level of popularity achieved by the Circus in North America, where two other seasonal appointments will be held (Austin and Las Vegas) not counting the test in Canada. Precisely in Florida, moreover, there was also the opportunity to reopen another topic that had been pending for months now, but which has not yet reached a conclusion: that of the entry of a new team with stars and stripes.

The Andretti dream

The most advanced project is the one started some time ago Michael Andretti, owner of the homonymous team and who wants to extend his presence also in Formula 1 as the eleventh team on the track. A feat that is not easy to accomplish, given the opposition shown by most of the teams currently participating in the world championship and the requests of the FIA, but not sufficient to definitively appease the dream and hopes of the former driver, who also attracted the attention of General Motors.

The partnership with Cadillac

The automotive giant, in fact, has worked to support Andretti’s design through its own brand Cadillacswith which a collaboration was born aimed at the entrance of Andretti Autosport in F1, possibly in 2025. Now that the son of the 1978 world champion can count on such an important partner, a question arises: how close can Andretti Autosport’s entry into F1 actually be?

The negotiation with the FIA

The former McLaren driver personally answered this question mark in Miami, in a brief interview with Sky Sports: “It is our goal and we are working to have a team – he has declared – we have an ongoing negotiation with the FIA, e we will present the documents this week hoping to receive an answer in mid-July. We are therefore making good progress, and we continue to do a lot of work. We are already building a team as we speak”. One of the more complex objectives to achieve in order to meet the increased requirements of the FIA ​​is the entry fee for new teams, set at $200 million.