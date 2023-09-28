Lots of nominations

There Formula 1 now seems really one step away from welcoming a into your family new team, the 11th. There are more and more clues that lead us to think that the FIA ​​will approve – or perhaps has even already approved – the candidacy of Michael Andretti’s Andretti Global as a new team, starting from the 2025 season or – more likely – 2026. In fact, very interesting news is emerging in recent days regarding the call for tenders opened by the federation for teams that were interested in entering the premier category of motorsport. There were at least six teams that had tried to propose themselves and made headlines in recent months: Panthera Team Asia, Formula Equal, LKYSUNZ, Hitech GP, Rodin Cars and Andretti Global.

Doubtful teams

In terms of media attention, inevitably the American team, of owned by one of the symbolic families of stars and stripes motorsport, outclassed the competition. This visibility, however, attracted the dislikes of the stables already present on the grid, captained by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The ten existing teams did not like the idea of ​​having to divide the revenue ‘pie’ into 11 slices instead of ten. However, they will probably soon have to accept a new reality. The federation is in fact providing the various candidate teams with the results of their applications. Among those they have already received a negative response there would be Rodin Cars.

Rodin blocked, Andretti inside

The New Zealand team, founded by David Dicker, had announced that it wanted to put English driver Jaime Chadwick, three-time winner of the defunct W Series, in the car. But the real news, spread by Rodin herself, is different. In communicating the rejection of their candidacy, the team did the following Congratulations to Andretti Global as the only application to have successfully passed the selection phase. “We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA ​​selection process – said David Dicker – and We extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful application. Rodin Cars remains committed to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and will continue to pursue excellence in the world of racing”. In case of entry, the Rodin team’s plan was to rely on the company as a partner Ferrari.

The support of General Motors

At the moment no official communications have been issued on the matter either by the FIA ​​or by Michael Andretti’s own team. There is also no certain news on the fate of all the other applications, although rumors report a failure also for Panthera, Formula Equal, LKYSUNZ and Hitech GP. Andretti’s entry would also open the doors of F1 to the giant General Motors, which would accompany the team’s adventure with the Cadillac brand. A few days ago, however, the news arrived possible breakdown of the agreement with Renaultwho was supposed to help the team with his support in the first years of life.