On the eve of world 2022Formula 1 fans are increasingly curious to finally be able to see in action the new single-seaters that will battle next season, in turn characterized by the introduction of a renewed technical regulation. However, the topic that holds the ground in the Circus is linked to the future in the category of Lewis Hamiltonwith the Mercedes driver who has not yet expressed himself on what will be his decision to continue his career, or to retire from racing. A ‘crossroads’ that has sparked the opinion of several former pilots, some of them authors of indelible pages in the history of the Circus.

Among these, there was also that of the 1978 world champion Mario Andrettione of the most prestigious names in international motoring. The Italian-American, during an interview for racingnews365.comin fact, he analyzed the particular situation of Hamilton, thus underlining his own thoughts on the British: “It’s hard to get into someone else’s head – commented – but, from my point of view, I’d tell myself to go out there and show him! You have the great incentive of being the only one to have won eight world titles, and I believe that this alone is enough. He has all the ingredients to be able to fight and get back in the game. Moreover, I am sure that all fans of him would like to see him at work, in the hope that this saga will continue, as well as the beautiful rivalry between two teams and two great drivers. Conversely, if he decides to leave, probably it would harm itself“.