The push and pull involving the Formula 1 and the Andretti family, desperately looking for an ‘admission ticket’ to the Circus with the role of 11th team on the grid, shows no sign of ending. This time it was the legendary Mario, world champion in 1978 with Lotus, who made himself heard, inviting Stefano Domenicali and all the leaders of sport to take more seriously the candidacy of Andretti Global, carried forward with commitment by his son Michael for a couple of years now. Domenicali in recent days had criticized the attitude of the famous American family, judging “not smart” for their part continue to define “greedy” the stables already on the grid that are openly opposing the advent of a new team with which to share the revenue pie.

The 82-year-old Italian-American, in an interview with the site Total-Motorsport.com, tried to leverage theAmerican pride. In fact, Andretti underlined that there is currently no one 100% US team in F1 – Haas is American, but uses Ferrari power units – and that in this sense the team of his family would guarantee added value to the sport. Furthermore, in the idea of ​​’Piedone’ an all stars and stripes team, with the Cadillac supportwould give the Circus a further boost in terms of spectators on American territory.

“We feel like we bring something to the party. We have a commitment from General Motors to Cadillac Andretti recalled. and it is a huge investment in our sport. I think this is a positive sign for the sport. Not since the days of Dan Gurney have we seen a full-fledged American team – he added – so why not hug him? The American fan base is very strong. We have a team that would adequately represent this country. These ingredients should be a positive for F1.”.