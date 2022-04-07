Formula 1 continues to schedule races in the United States – after the introduction of Austin ten years ago now Miami and, from next year, Las Vegas have also joined – to dream of the advent of a driver from the States – Coton Herta is always the main addressed – but as regards the possibility of welcoming a 11th team, moreover with a historic name of stars and stripes at the top, the wait remains. This is the somewhat paradoxical situation that surrounds the Andretti Global. The team owned by Michael Andretti clarified its intentions a few months ago, starting the necessary process to be able to try to enter the Circus. This mission statement has provoked mixed reactions among the existing teams. Toto Wolff, Mercedes number one, has effectively closed the doors in the face of the Andretti family. Much more ‘aperturista’ instead were the positions of McLaren and Alpine.

In fact the ball would be in the hands of the Federation. However, according to the news coming from the United States, the uncertainty regarding this affair continues to reign supreme. “While we wait, we are doing a lot of work behind the scenes, we are preparing, because we have to start – Andretti himself explained to the site Racer.com – we are doing things, hoping to have a chance. We have to start making a few moves and then yesto pray and pray that the FIA ​​will allow us to have a chance to enter [in F1]”. Andretti, however, also admitted that he would have expected a faster decision speed from the top of motorsport. “We hoped to know at this, but sadly we don’t know yet – concluded Andretti – but we hope it will arrive soon [una decisone]Anyway”.