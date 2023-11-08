Andretti-F1, a difficult dialogue

The Andretti family feels they deserve entry into F1, so they have submitted all the credentials required by the FIA. To compete starting from 2025 (but the more time passes the more likely a postponement is) the only obstacle to overcome is called FOM, the body that holds the commercial rights of F1 and which represents the economic interests of the teams. This is a dialogue that starts on difficult grounds, because the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali wants to protect the teams, worried about their “slice of the pie” of TV rights, prizes and sponsors; Andretti understands and respects this fear but highlights the hypocrisy of teams when they hide behind sporting issues when it is clear that it is only about money.

Andretti’s words

Plus, the family of Big Foot he can’t stand it when ostracism and venal interests lead to lack of respect: “We have to realize what we are doing. We’re getting into very political aspects, that’s it. And we’ll get over it“, these are the words of Michael Andretti on the YouTube channel Bloomberg Originals. “I didn’t think it would be so difficult to get into Formula 1. They think we’re a bunch of hillbillies who don’t know what they’re doing, but we have a lot of experience in racing“.

Andretti finally tried once again to reassure the teams regarding the revenue issue, stating that the advantages of his entry into the Circus will be appreciable in the long term: “We believe that adding more cars can only help the sport and Formula 1. Sure, it will take away a piece of the pie or prizes, but we think we can give more than we will take“.

Andretti-F1, where are we at?

Andretti was the only team to pass the first “cut” of the selection call announced by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the entry of new teams into Formula 1 between 2025 and 2027. The Emirati has always been a ally of Andretti, sometimes also used as a weapon in the power war with FOM, and therefore Liberty Media. Andretti and Domenicali met first in Washington and then in Austin to start a negotiation that could last several months. In the background there are also the dialogues for the new Concorde Agreement. The current one expires at the end of 2025 and allows a maximum number of 12 teams. If in the new discussions the participating teams were blocked at ten, the teams would have a weapon to block Andretti. But Ben Sulayem has already made it clear that he is ready to force his hand if he does not see collaboration on trade agreements.