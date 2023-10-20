Austin, Andretti sends messages to F1

The Austin Grand Prix marks Formula 1’s embrace with the American people, and it can be said that the Texan race is the home race for the Circus, considering that the holders of the commercial rights are indeed Americans. The Andrettis have become Americans: Mario is Istrian, Michael is American but with tastes and origins clearly linked to our country. And who knows how they will talk to F1 president Stefano Domenicali: the Andretti family certainly knows how to make themselves understood, and took advantage of the weekend in Texas to send messages to the Circus.

Andretti’s words

“We have the right to be here on the starting grid, we think we have something to offer the fans. I don’t know why there is resistance from the teams, it’s a mystery, we add more than we take away“, this is the comment of the former McLaren driver to the microphones of Sky Sports UKalso in relation to the famous “slices of cake” of revenue that Andretti would eat from the other teams.

“I thank the president of the FIA ​​for his ok, they are proud to say that we have reached the top in every category. The support from the fans is so overwhelming, I want to thank them all, it means a lot to us. We are excited about the future, we never give up and we want to demonstrate that we can compete with the best in the world: this is our life. The year of entry? Our goal is still to get to 2025. Our car will be in the wind tunnel next weekwe already have a car built with 2023 specifications. We are pushing hard, we are building a team: at the moment we are aiming for 2025, but it could be 2026, we will see“.

“At the beginning of my life, I dreamed of becoming an F1 driver and fortunately I achieved greater goals than I imagined. Now I want to spend the rest of my life next to him, going to the circuits in our hospitality, without anyone having to invite us. I’m proud of Michael, for his ambition. We we want to be part of the motorsport Olympics: this is F1“, added the 1978 world champion to his son’s words.

The OK from the FIA, the obstacle FOM

A clear message that Andretti is sending to all of Formula 1, weeks after the formal approval from the FIA ​​for the entry of the 11th team. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has always been an ally of the Andretti family: the Emirati has long wanted to expand the number of participants and at the beginning of the year he promoted an expression of interest open to all those who wanted to enter Formula 1 starting from 2025. L The only team to pass this pre-selection was Andretti, who now has to “deal” with the FOM, representative of the teams’ interests, according to which the entry of an 11th team would decrease the income deriving from TV and sponsors for each individual competitor.