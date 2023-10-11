F1, another assist from Ben Sulayem to Andretti

“We note the FIA’s conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of its process. We will now conduct our assessment of the merits of the application Andretti“. With these words, Formula 1 had dampened the enthusiasm of the family Big Foot after the Federation’s approval of his candidacy to join the Circus. The reference is to the commercial agreements to be concluded with FOM (and therefore Liberty Media), a requirement that the holders of the commercial rights want to enforce to protect the economic interests of those who are already in the championship.

With the latest statements, however, the president of the FIA ​​Mohammed Ben Sulayem considered it possible that Andretti would enter Formula 1 even without reaching commercial agreements with FOM.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“The teams look at their piece of the pie. I understand their concerns, but ours are different. Let’s hope Andretti doesn’t come in without a trade deal. But it could happen. The championship is ours. We rented it, we are the owners. So this must also be respected. I don’t want to embarrass or corner anyone, not even Liberty Media and FOM, I’m here for the spirit of this sport“, these are the words of the Emirati a Reuterswho perhaps wants to indirectly warn the FOM not to push too hard otherwise it could intervene firsthand.

“Saying no to a team that has been approved by the FIA ​​is very difficult. You can call me an optimist, I always am, but I think Andretti will be in Formula 1. The FIA ​​should be asking, begging, the manufacturers to come in, not telling them no. My dream is to fill the 12 available places and have a team American with a manufacturer, a power unit and a driver from that country. Then go in China and do the same thing“.