Andretti: the teams close, the FIA ​​opens

There political battle which opposes the Formula 1 teams to the FIA ​​regarding the possible opening of the Circus grid to an 11th team does not seem to be easing. In recent weeks the green light from the federation for the Andretti team’s candidacywhich has passed the criteria set by the tender and is now waiting to receive an opinion from the FOM. However, the existing teams are uniting against those who would like to be the new arrivals. The economic stability of the championship is fundamental and, according to almost all of the ten teams already present, would be put in danger by the advent of Andretti Global.

However, the clash of powers between the FIA ​​and F1 also seems to be part of this trend. While in fact many team principals on the grid never miss an opportunity to reiterate that they are not interested in an expansion of the starting fleethere is that from the president of the federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, diametrically opposite signals arrive. On the sidelines of the Qatari weekend, which saw the crowning of Max Verstappen as world champion for the third consecutive year, the number one in world motorsport also spoke about the Andretti case, and in general provided the FIA’s point of view on the expansion of the Formula 1 starting grid.

Ben Sulayem has no doubts: “Requests granted, right to let them in”

“The journey has not been easy, but due diligence has been done – said Ben Sulayem to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – the process of opening the expression of interest was a great move for the FIA”. The 61-year-old manager from the Emirates then responded to those who judge the Andretti operation to be unfeasible due to a question of space in the pit lane, recalling that, however, to accommodate the Hollywood production which is making a film on the world of the Circus, the place in the garages of the circuits was found without any problems. “We have a maximum of 12 authorized teams to [gareggiare] – recalled Ben Sulayem – and in most circuits there are more than 12 [i garage]. If you consider that there is the Hollywood movie in progress, we still have an extra team. This can only increase the level of the sport.”.

Finally, the president defended the work of the federation, underlining how the FIA’s task is to help motorsport grow and to appear fair and correct. Precisely for these reasons according to him there were – and still are – no grounds for saying no to Andretti. “The opposition to Andretti? It’s mostly a question of money – commented – I can not think of anything else. We asked the right questions to Cadillac, to Andretti, to all of them and when they came back to us, there was no way to resist, because the team had already ticked off all our requests. It’s good for the sport, I’m really confident they’ll carry on“. Two positions, those of the FIA ​​and F1, are increasingly irreconcilable. And the fear is that, without reaching a compromise, there is a risk of a rift on the horizon.