The Andretti team has not yet convinced Formula 1 to enter as the 11th team, nevertheless they have clear ideas about the scenarios they can control. If the Circus-operation went through (it doesn’t depend at all on Big Foot and by his son Michael but from Formula 1 and from those teams that don’t want to risk losing 10% of their revenues) Andretti would already have a clear idea of ​​the driver-pair. The 1978 world champion would bet on Colton Hertharising star of IndyCar and driver for the Andretti team, which AlphaTauri and McLaren have tried in vain to bring home for 2023.

“One of the riders who would 99% be part of the team is Hertabut would need someone with more experience by his side“, these are the words of Andretti a SoyMotor. “Such a formation would make the team very complete and that is what we are discussing right now. The main goal would be to have a highly experienced driver alongside a new talent and to have at least one US driver in the team. Could it be Alonso? Certainly the experience of him is immeasurable and it would be an extraordinary thing for us, we will evaluate it. I think he wants to continue racing and is still in his prime“.

The Californian doesn’t have the Superlicense, but being born in 2000, he has time to get the fateful 40 points needed to drive in FIA competitions. On the other hand, the negotiations between Andretti and Formula 1 are going on for a long time, despite Michael hoping to resolve the situation by Christmas. In order to convince the most skeptics, the team has recently opened work on the construction of a new 200 million dollar headquarters with the intention of building a factory and competing in every motorsport category. A dream that will remain so until Formula 1 opens its horizons currently aimed exclusively at economic and financial dynamics.