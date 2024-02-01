The official press release from the FIA

“The FIA ​​notes the announcement from Formula One Management in relation to the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship teams expression of interest process. We are initiating a dialogue to determine the next steps.”

With this meager statement the international federation has finally intervened on the issue discussed case of the Andretti teamwhich after having received the green light from the FIA ​​itself for a possible registration as the 11th team in the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, received yesterday the dry no of the FOM.

Political defeat

A statement, that of the federation, which appears as a way to try to take time in the face of an obvious difficulty. The door closed in the face of the Andretti family created a understandably bitter reaction by the leaders of the American team. The only glimmer of hope that has been left by the Circus leaders concerns 2028 and is aimed at General Motors, as a partner of the Andretti project.

The silence of the FIA ​​in the last few hours had been noticed by everyone and had accentuated the feeling of one heavy political defeat collected by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in his constant 'head to head' with Stefano Domenicali and the teams. It is inevitable to think that this closure is also closely linked to negotiations for what will be the new Concorde Agreementas the current version expires at the end of the 2025 season.