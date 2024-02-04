No F1

The team Andretti Autosport will participate regularly in the championship IndyCar again this year, just as he has already taken to the track for the first two rounds of the world championship Formula E in Mexico and Saudi Arabia. However, for the US team, the biggest project it has long sought, which he had conceived for 2025-2026, will not be realized: that of entering Formula 1.

Request rejected

Despite an initial 'green light' obtained from the FIA ​​after passing the initial application stages, the team owned by the Andretti family was subsequently rejected by the FOM for some shortcomings highlighted, welcoming General Motors instead. A motivation that infuriated not only the leaders of the team itself, who will be able to resubmit the registration request in 2028, but even the team's opponents in the United States.

Reactions overseas

The most concrete example came from Scott McLaughlinwinner of 17 races in the top American open-wheel series but above all driver of the Team Penske. The New Zealander vented his anger against Formula 1's decision on his official X profile, supporting IndyCar and receiving many comments from fans of the category in agreement with his line of thought.

It's alright. Take your 10 teams. We will have 27 cars within a second in a few weeks, having zero idea Sunday morning who's going to win the race. All the very best. LFG @IndyCar — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) January 31, 2024

This is the message awaiting the first round of the season in St. Petersburg on March 10: “All right – he wrote – take your 10 teams. In a few weeks we will have 27 cars in the space of a second, without having the slightest idea who will win the race on Sunday morning. Best wishes. LFG (Let's F****** go)”.