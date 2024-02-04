No Andretti

These are days of great excitement in Formula 1 due to the two pieces of news that are still causing the most discussion today, as we approach the first presentations of the team liveries for next year: on the one hand there was the signing of Lewis Hamilton's contract with Ferrari for 2025, but on the other hand there was also the case relating to registration rejected of the team Andretti Autosport by F1 itself.

The reasons

The team, which had the plan to make its debut in the Circus in 2025-2026, and which had previously obtained the green light from the FIA ​​after having passed the initial stages of the candidacy, was unable to cross the last obstacle, i.e. the economic one. Specifically, F1 has detected a series of shortcomings such as lack of value and competitiveness by Andretti, with the request that can be resubmitted again in 2028.

Brundle's thought

An answer that was not accepted, among many, not only by Michael Andretti (owner of the team and son of the 1978 world champion, Mario), but also by another former driver such as Martin Brundletoday commentator for Sky Sports F1: “This puts the FIA ​​absolutely in competition with Formula One Management and Liberty Media – he has declared – because the FIA ​​said yes, while Formula 1 said no to what is often defined in that document as an eleventh team, and not necessarily Andretti. They rightly said that for Andretti, a new team, a 'novice' as they call it, building a brand new car for 2025 and then, when the regulations change dramatically for 2026, starting all over again is too much of an undertaking. hard. They think they are not competitive. Andretti will no doubt say: 'Give us a chance, we are a powerful organization with a lot of funds, we will show you what we can do'.”

“We are in a peak phase of F1 and the teams, no doubt, will say: “Wait a minute, many of us have invested billions in our teams to get Formula 1 to where it is now,” Brundle continued. There is demand all over the world for the races. The stands are sold out, you can't come and join our club now that everything is going so well, you will have to show us what you can bring to the table. F1 has clearly said: “You are not bringing enough to justify an extra team on the grid.”