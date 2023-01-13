In recent months, the great public opponent of the possible entry of the family Andretti in Formula 1 as a team 11th was Toto Wolff. The Mercedes boss headed the front against expanding the grid to 22 single-seaters. On the side of the Austrian manager there were actually all the other teams with the sole exception of Alpine. The risk of losing money by seating a diner at the table who, contrary to what happens when a large manufacturer wants to enter, did not have behind him the financial certainties judged sufficient to support an investment that was profitable for all the other teams was too great .

But now the position of Andretti and his project has changed with the announcement of support provided by the brand Cadillacs and therefore from the colossus General Motors. The American team’s attempt to enter F1 was also publicly supported by the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in what to many seemed like a real clash of power with the leaders of the Circus. Wolff himself, speaking to the site RaceFans, he had to recognize how GM’s support could work in favor of Andretti’s project. However both he and his former chief strategist in Mercedes James Vowles, from today officially new team principal of Williamshave maintained a certain reserve on the actual usefulness of arriving at a more ‘populated’ grid.

“Cadillac and GM represent a statement of intent – recognized the powerful Viennese manager – it’s surely the fact that they join forces with Andretti is good. This provides another perspective which may or may not be beneficial to Formula 1. But surely the pedigree of General Motors or Cadillac in motorsport, and of course as global automotive companies, is something no one would ever question.”.

“We are always open to the growth of this sport – echoed Vowles – but the truth is that financially this sport is becoming more and more successful. Anyone who joins this environment must bring the growth needed for everyone else to be in a better position or at least neutral compared to before. And that’s been our position from the start.”.