While the 2023 season is getting closer and closer to the start, with the Sakhir tests starting on February 23rd, the world of Formula 1 continues to wonder about the possibility of making an eleventh team enter the grid. The decision, which is set in an endless political battle between the leaders of the Circus and those of the FIA, obviously also involves all the teams already registered in the championship. However, these are almost all compact in not looking favorably on the possible entry of a new diner, which would lead them to have to give up – at least initially – a slice of their earnings.

All the team principals, from Toto Wolff to Christian Horner, have put aside their respective differences to appear united in asking impeccable financial guarantees at the AndrettiGlobal, the group led by Michael Andretti who is trying, with the support of Cadillac, to undermine the front door of F1. The same supreme leader of the Circus, Stefano Domenicali, he teased the Andretti family, contesting the uproar that the legendary Mario and his son are creating around this complicated negotiation. In recent days, Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, had declared al Daily Mail not to have”nothing against Andretti and Cadillac” but that the question was resolved in figuring out who should have “pay the costs of this entrance“.

The British manager also expressed himself along the same lines Helmut Marko, eminence grise of the Red Bull team and Horner’s always trusted advisor. Interviewed by the German channel Sports1, the 79-year-old from Graz said: “There is nothing to add to Christian’s statements. A solid financial basis must always be guaranteed“. Despite the support shown by federal president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for this candidacy, it seems unlikely that Andretti-Cadillac will really become part of the Circus in the short term, especially if this coldness from the teams already on the grid persists.