Few would have bet to see Mario Andretti again on the track on a modern Formula 1 car, at the age of 82 years old. Instead, the 1978 world champion has realized one of his greatest wishes of the last period, making a few laps at the wheel of the McLaren MP4-28 of 2013 on the circuit of Laguna Secaon the occasion of Velocity International. After trying the steering wheel on Saturday, Big Foot he told a RACER what were his feelings inside the cockpit, in a session that had previously been discussed with McLaren CEO Zak Brown since the Miami GP.

These are his comments after the test: “My to-do list is pretty much satisfied – he has declared – whatever we do after this will be the icing on the cake. Was sweet, but obviously I left a lot on the table. It’s all a matter of shifting gears, and the problem for me was how my helmet stood relative to the steering wheel. I couldn’t see my downshift numbers. In some corners I did it, in others I didn’t. Overall though, that’s what I expected. It’s a very sweet feeling for a pilot, very satisfying. The machine does what it has to do. In any case – he concluded with a joke – I’m trying to get points for my Super License“.