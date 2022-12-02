The 2023 season of the IndyCar NXT, the preparatory series of IndyCar, will see the British Jamie Chadwick on the track, the first woman in the history of the category to be engaged full-time after 13 years. The three-time W Series champion and third Williams driver has been made official by the team Andretti Autosport, one of the most solid and present realities in international motor sport. In fact, the team competes not only in the United States, but also in other world categories such as Formula E and Extreme E.

In recent years, however, the stars and stripes team is working to be able to make their debut in Formula 1, either through the takeover of an existing team or as an eleventh-placed team. In the most recent seasons, every attempt by the Andretti family has failed, but the negotiations with the Circus have recently taken the right direction. It was confirmed Michael Andrettison of Mario and former McLaren driver in 1993.

During Chadwick’s presentation, the US manager briefly opened a parenthesis on the future of the team in the international top flight, implying that he has made progress without going into the details of the operations in progress: “We are still working hard – has explained – and I think in the last couple of months we have made good progress. We do not Surrend”. In addition, Andretti also announced the opening of a new office in Indiana, with a total cost of just under $209 million: “Next week will be inaugurated the new structure. We’re really excited, it’s going to be fantastic.”