Among the realities at the window ready to enter F1 as soon as the latter were to grant an opening there is the Andretti teamwhich already in 2021 tried to take over Sauber which then resisted only to then give in to the Audi offer in view of 2026. The US team is not finding fertile ground with the main ‘shareholders’ of the Circus such as Stefano Domenicali and Toto Wolff, who with different tones they have on several occasions closed the door to Andretti who instead hopes to be able to race even as early as 2024.

“To do this, collaboration with a large manufacturer is necessary and for 2024 it is technically impossible“underlined the CEO of Liberty Media regarding F1 Stefano Domenicali. In view of 2026, Honda could prove to be ‘free’ given that the marriage with Red Bull seems destined not to go beyond 2025. Regardless of what will actually be the right year for the debut in F1 Michael Andretti has already revealed which it would be his dream racing duo.

“At least one American driver, a talented youngster and an experienced driver to make him grow – the ‘scheme’ of the future Andretti team designed by guest Michael on Twitch of the Spanish newspaper soymotor. com – 99% would be the American pilot and talented young man in my plans Colton Hertha and the boxmate-level dream would be Fernando Alonso. His experience is immeasurable and would be an extraordinary selling point for us. I think he wants to continue racing and is still in his prime.”

Fernando Alonso has just linked up with Aston Martin starting in 2023 on a multi-year contract and in 2026 he could actually be on the market. Although the two-times world champion recently said he was scared of ‘staying at home’ without a driver or full-time commitment, it’s hard to imagine the Asturian still on the grid at the age of 45 years.