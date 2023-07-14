“Team greedy”, Andretti reverses

“I’m not surprised by the resistance of the teams: it’s all about the money, the teams are greedy and look after themselves“. Beginning of the year words of Michael Andretti they certainly didn’t earn the Italian-American family many sympathy within Formula 1. It was an outburst dictated by frustration and the wall received by the teams regarding the entry of an 11th team into the paddock. An outburst that the son of the 1978 world champion now regrets.

Andretti’s words

“I probably used the wrong word. I shouldn’t have used the term ‘greedy’, but to say that everyone was worried about themselves. When I said that, I was criticized, but if I was in their situation, I probably would have done the same thing. I don’t blame the teams, they have to look around to be competitive“said the former McLaren driver. “It’s a very expensive sport. There are many things to do and there is a lot of commitment from each team. They have to make sure they protect it, I understand that’s what they’re trying to do, but in the end they won’t be the ones to decide. Formula 1 and the FIA ​​will choose who will be the right people“.

“I think we have what it takes to be competitive, respectful and contribute to the championship. General Motors is very involved. He doesn’t just put his name, but he is an integral part of the whole team. I think when everything is made public and people see what we have presented, they will understand that this is a great engagement. Can General Motors launch its own engine program for 2026? There is always the possibility“. Andretti then responded to Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur, who said at the Silverstone press conference that the way forward for new teams is to buy an existing team. “We tried, but no one is interested in selling. We’ve been to every single team – they’re not even interested in talking. I’ve been there, I asked, but there is no interestAnd”.

Andretti’s words are much more conciliatory than those used at the beginning of 2023. With the FIA’s decision to open a expression of interest for teams that wanted to enter Formula 1, Big Foot and his son were finally able to take institutional steps to enter the Circus and overcome the resistance of the teams, who logically want to protect their interests by preventing a dilution of income.

The new teams (Andretti, Hitech, Carlin, Formula Equal, LKY Sunz are the most important) have presented a candidacy to the FIA ​​which will be examined by the Federation itself and by Formula 1 in the next few days. From the point of view of attractiveness, there is no doubt that Andretti’s proposal is also very interesting for the other teams, worried about the actual added value that the new additions would have given: at his side are Cadillac and General Motors, in addition there is a possible agreement with Alpine for the supply of power units. We’ll see if the expectations will follow the facts.