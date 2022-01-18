Prince Andrew requires the maids at Buckingham Palace, when he stays at the official residence of the British monarchy, to line up his teddy bears on his bed in a specific way, and he scolds the maids and yells at them if he detects any of his toys is not in the proper position. That intimate portrait of the prince is part of a documentary that will be broadcast on ITV television this Tuesday night.

“Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile” is about the relationships between Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. He committed suicide last year, she awaits a sentence that can keep her in prison until her death and he has been removed from public life and military and monarchical honors have been withdrawn as a result of Virgina Giuffre’s lawsuit for alleged sexual crimes.

In the documentary, a former police officer with responsibility for the security of the palace claims that Ghislaine Maxwell’s visits to Andrés were so frequent that he and his colleagues assumed they had an intimate personal relationship. The former police officer notes that his observations date back to 2001. The prince has claimed that he met Epstein, through Maxwell, in 1999.

Ghislaine is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a press tycoon who died in unexplained circumstances while sailing his yacht in the waters of the Canary Islands in 1991. After his death, it was discovered that his media group was on the verge of bankruptcy and that, to prevent it, the man who came to the UK as a Czechoslovakian refugee and was a Labor MP had stolen money from his employees’ pension fund.

The clues



A 12-member jury unanimously decided in December that Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, is guilty of five counts, including child sex trafficking. Although the statements made to the press by one of the jurors has opened the possibility of a repeat trial in New York, the magistrate has set June 28 as the date for sentencing, which would be more than 40 years in prison.

In the British television network documentary, friends and family of Andrés and Maxwell explain their relationship. One of the pieces of evidence exposed by Giuffre to show her relationship with the prince when she was a minor is a photo of them, with Andrés placing his left hand on the hip of the young woman. Epstein takes the photo and Maxwell is smiling behind the photographed. The image would have been obtained at his home in London.

Giuffre has also claimed that, along with another young woman employed by Epstein, she was sexually abused by Andrés at the tycoon’s home in New York. According to the alleged victim, the Duke of York would have handled the body of the two young women with a doll. It would be the large teddy bear that accompanied Andrés and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in the carriage that took them between the church and the palace, on their wedding day.